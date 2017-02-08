Ramsey to sign books at Winston County Library

From press and staff reports

Award winning cartoon artist, Marshall Ramsey will be signing his book “Drawing the Line” at the Winston County Library on Tuesday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A free brown bag lunch for the first 30 participants will be provided by the Friends of the Winston County Library.

Marshall’s work over the last two decades have had a significant impact on the state’s political landscape. Smart politicians learned not to complain about the exaggerations of physical traits in his caricatures of them – the height of former Attorney General Mike Moore’s hair or the gap between former Gov. Haley Barbour’s front teeth are prime examples – lest their next appearance feature even more outrageous exaggeration.

Ramsey, a George native and graduate of the University of Tennessee, is a 20-year veteran of covering Mississippi politics from the unique vantage point of an editorial cartoonist. His cartoons have long appeared in national syndication and he is a two-time finalist for journalism’s Pulitzer Prize.

A melanoma survivor, Ramsey is the author several successful books including two cartoon collections including his recent 20-year retrospective, the short story collection “Fried Chicken and Wine” and the children’s book “Banjo’s Dream.”

His philanthropic efforts to raise significant funds for melanoma research has won recognition from the Melanoma Research Foundation and the American Cancer Society. In recent years, Ramsey has become a dedicated runner and has completed marathons as part of his fundraising repertoire.