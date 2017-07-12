Red White and Blue Parade plus fireworks help celebrate 4th of July in county

From press and staff reports

The Annual 4th of July Children’s Red, White and Blue Parade in Winston County gained success once again.

The Red, White and Blue Parade along with fireworks at Lake Tiak Okhata ushered in the month of July and celebrated the 241 birthday of the U.S. independence from England.

The Louisville Police Department and Winston County Sheriff’s Department closed down Louisville’s Main Street for children ages 0 to 12 to ride, push and get moving in their red, white and blue decorated vehicles of choice.

Children and parents began lining up behind the courthouse and near the main street for the parade. All seemed excited and rallying to go.

Linda Skelton, Winston County Chamber Director thanked all involved and all the sponsors of the annual event.

The Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association arrange the event each year with the cooperation with the City of Louisville and Winston County officials.

For more information on events and plans of the Chamber contact 662-773-3921.