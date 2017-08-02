REPM to begin monthly meetings again Aug. 3

The retired educators of Winston County meet on the first Thursday of each month.

The next meeting with the end of the summer break will be August 3 at 1pm at City Hall in Louisville.

If you receive a retired payment from PERS you are eligible to be a member.

“If at this time you are not a member, why not? Hope to see some new faces soon,” stated Johnny McLeod, REPM President.

In the last REPM meeting prior to the summer break, Mayor Will Hill in May gave an update on the city. Mayor Hill reviewed the opening of the new hospital, the work ongoing at Winston Plywood and Veneer, plans for street repairs and other improvements in the community.

The officers of REPM are as follows: Johnny McCleod, President; Carol McAdory, Treasurer; Pearline McReynolds, Vice President; and Doris Hayes, Secretary.

The Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (REPM) serves the interests of retired educators in the state. Founded in 1967, REPM serves their members by promoting the economic, social, and professional welfare of retirees. REPM’s activities are planned and executed with the good of their members in mind.

REPM supports legislation to protect and improve retirement benefits for educators. REPM works with other groups to safeguard and enhance the interests of Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi members and provide helpful resources to retirees throughout the state.