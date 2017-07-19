Samuel E. and Lettie Long Hames/Haimes family reunion: Date changed

The annual Samuel E. and Lettie Long Hames/Haimes family reunion is to be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10 am in the recreation hall of Gum Branch Baptist Church. From Louisville take the highway 25 bypass toward Starkville, take a left (north) on the Sturgis/Louisville road. Gum Branch Church is about 8 miles on the right. From Sturgis take the Louisville/Sturgis road south. Gum Branch Church is about six miles on the left. If you are coming by way of Webster or Ackerman, you must know the way and like dirt roads.

Sam and Lettie had six children, Frances Cordelia “Cordie” Haimes Carr (raised her family in Choctaw County, Mississippi), Robert Boyd “Bob” Haimes, Sr., (raised his family in Gum Branch Community, Winston County, Mississippi), John William “Jake” Haimes (no children, lived in Gum Branch Community, Winston County, Mississippi), Jefferson Davis “Jeff” Haimes (raised his family in the Gum Branch Community in Winston County, Mississippi, Cleophas Decalb “Babe” Haimes (raised his family in the Long View area of Oktibbeha County, Mississippi and in the Gum Branch Community of Winston County, Mississippi) and Mary Virginia “Virgie” Haimes Price (raised her family in Philadelphia, Neshoba County, Mississippi.

The doors will be open at 10 am, pot luck dinner will be served at one pm. Please bring relatives, friends, items of interest.

George Bell and Sallie Mayfield Cooper Family Reunion planned

The annual George Bell and Sallie Mayfield Cooper family reunion is to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 in the recreation hall of Gum Branch Baptist Church. From Louisville take the highway 25 bypass toward Starkville, take a left (north) on the Sturgis/Louisville road. Gum Branch Church is about 8 miles on the right. From Sturgis take the Louisville/Sturgis road south. Gum Branch Church is about six miles on the left. If you are coming by way of Webster or Ackerman, you must know the way and like dirt roads.

George Bell and Sally Mayfield Cooper appear in the 1840 census of Winston County, Mississippi. Patience P. Cooper, the oldest child, married Josiah Hudson McCully and a younger sister, Margaret Elizabeth (Rab) Cooper married Joseph S McCully. Adam Mayfield Cooper, married Amanda Coleman, was their only son to survive the Civil War. Sarah L. (Sallie) Cooper married Moses Wylie Coleman, a bother of Amanda Coleman. Martha Jennie Cooper married George R. Stark. A good portion of the population of Winston County is descended from and/or related to one or more of these families.

The doors will be open at 10 am, pot luck dinner will be served at one pm. Please bring relatives, friends, items of interest.