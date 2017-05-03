Season comes to end for Lady Warriors

By Rocky HIgginbotham

Winston County Journal

Nanih Waiya’s 2017 fast-pitch softball season came to a close last week when the Lady Warriors bowed out of the second round of the state playoffs.

Coach Jaimee Childs’ bunch dropped a 12-2 decision to visiting Sebastopol last Tuesday, then fell 9-1 at Sebastopol on Thursday to drop its best-of-three series in the MHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.

The Lady Warriors finished the year with an 8-14 record.

Nanih Waiya fought tooth-and-nail with Sebastopol in a pair of regular-season matchups earlier in April. And the Lady Warriors were in close games both times last week before the highly-touted Lady Bobcats pulled away.

Tuesday, Nanih Waiya actually led 2-0 after the first inning and was still tied 2-2 with Sebastopol after four frames. But the Lady Bobcats took the lead for good in the fifth, then pulled away with four runs each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Dallyn Nance had a pair of hits and Kaylee Gregory tripled and drove in a run to lead the Lady Warriors.

Jalia Cotton had one hit, one run and one RBI; Hannah Higginbotham singled and scored; and Brianna Young and Victoria Luke both added base hits.

Gregory was the losing pitcher, going five innings before Nance relieved. Gregory gave up four runs, just two of them earned, and struck out two.

On Thursday, Nanih Waiya trailed just 2-1 before Sebastopol busted the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Nance was the losing pitcher, despite not giving up any earned runs in six innings of work. She struck out three.

She also had two of Nanih Waiya’s five base hits, but the Lady Warriors committed five errors behind her.

Higginbotham, Bell and Luke had the team’s other hits.

Nanih Waiya’s only run came in the fifth, when they scored to pull within 2-1.

Young was hit by a pitch to start the inning, then Nance and Higginbotham had two-out base hits to load the bases. Cotton was hit by a pitch, getting the RBI while Young scored.