Seminar on stopping human trafficking coming to Winston County

From staff reports

Human trafficking is believed to be the third largest criminal activity in the world and it’s happening in Mississippi.

Organizations dedicated to preventing the heinous crime are now working to inform first responders, community members and anyone they can about how to spot a victim.

“We were in a rural community did a school assembly and a 13-year-old comes forward and she was telling us she wanted to kill herself and she had been contemplating suicide and we began to question her and we began to talk to her about tit and she started telling us why she wanted to kill herself ,” Jody Dyes said, the National Director of Student Outreach and Awareness. “It was because she was living a life of hell in her home. Her mom had been pimping her out for 4 years and that means she was 9 years old when it started.”



Dyess has spoken to more than 350,000 students about human trafficking.

The Winston County Republican Women will host a in-depth training on Human Trafficking on July 17 at 7 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church at 330 West Main Street Louisville, MS 39339. Dyess will be the speaker and trainer for the event.

“Anytime we go into a school and present this and actually give what the definition of human trafficking is especially to a minor we always have at least one kid that comes forward and says either you’re telling my story or I know someone that that’s way right now,” Dyess said.

Dyess has designed a lesson that helps first responders, community members, or students recognize the tactics used by predators to lure teens into sex trafficking.

Dyess says everyone should be informed of these signs because even if just one child is saved, then that’s a job well done.

Dyess says the average age of a person lured into human trafficking is 12 to 14 years old.

For more information on the July 17 seminar contact Kay Forsman at 601-416-9458 or email her at kayforsman@gmail.com.