Sherrod attends Class of 1967 Golden Graduation events

Bettye Roberson Sherrod attended the Class of 1967 Golden Graduation Events, May 3-6, 2017 in Vicksburg and at Alcorn State University.

The events included two receptions, luncheon, Honor Banquet, and 146th Commencement. The participants were transported to all events on Alcorn’s buses.

Bettye was accompanied and transported to Vicksburg by her friend and Local Alcorn Alumni President, Mrs. Pearlean McReynolds. Others that shared in this occasion were Mr. Esco Hemphill, her high school Math Teacher, Mr. Robert Beck (Alumni), Alcorn Senior Javon Yarbourgh of Louisville. The highlight was the surprise attendance of her daughters and grandchildren; Kimberly Davenport, Kineta “Cristie” Sherrod, Asia Sherrod (MSU graduate and employee), Lauren Davenport (MSU Senior), Lyndsey Davenport (MSU Freshman), Jordan Turner (Louisville High School) and Jaslyn Turner (Louisville Elementary).

Mrs. Sherrod is a member of Antioch M.B. Church and on Mother’s Day, the Pastor Rev. James L. Headd recognized her Golden Graduation and accomplishments. She said, “I thank God for blessing me to live and be physically and mentally able to participate in the Golden Graduation Events.”

Bettye is the daughter of the late Willie Roberson, Sr. and Nannie L. Hughes Roberson. She was also loved and supported by seven siblings, Willie Jr., Walterine, Kay, Joann, Wendell, Robert, and Billy.

She graduated in 1967 in Business and English Education and continued further study in Business Administration at Mississippi State University, Computer/Technology at East Central Community College and Early Childhood Supervision at Jackson State University. Bettye taught secondary courses in Business and English in Hinds, Winston and Noxubee County School Districts. In the midst of her teaching career, Bettye was employed by Wesley Education Headstart Program in various financial positions and as Executive Director for 26 years. Bettye worked in Early Childhood and Secondary Education for 41 years and retired in May 2010.