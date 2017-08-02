Speaker Invited

Judge George Mitchell spoke in June to the Red Hills Senior Enrichment Organization. He explained his tasks as a judge, and then spoke passionately about the new approach that the Sixth Chancery District is taking with young offenders in Drug Court. Judge Mitchell hopes that early intervention and intensive supervision will deter drug use and criminal behavior. Come join the Red Hills group every second Tuesday at 11:00 at Winston Co. Extension Office for more excellent programming aimed at making Seniors more informed.