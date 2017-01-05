Sullivan attends NFF trophy presentation

From press and staff reports

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame finalists gathered for the 2016 William V. Campbell Trophy presentation including one of the finalist Tyler Sullivan of Delta State University and Louisville, Mississippi.

Sullivan was among the 12 finalists and attended the trophy presentation inside the New York Athletic Club with Who’s Who of athletics in college and professional sports. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation

The 12 finalists each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists all traveled to New York City for the 59th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, where their accomplishments were highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. At the event, Zach Terrell of Western Michigan was declared the winner of the 27th William V. Campbell Trophy and will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

“We are extremely proud of this year’s finalists for the Campbell Trophy, who make up the National Scholar-Athlete Class,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. They serve as living examples of our mission of Building Leaders Through Football, and we are excited to honor their hard work and accomplishments with postgraduate scholarships.”

The trophy is named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the former chairman of Intuit, a former player and head coach at Columbia University, and the 2004 recipient of the NFF’s Gold Medal, who passed away this year on April 18.

“The NFF Awards Committee did an excellent job in selecting this year’s National Scholar-Athletes,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (the 1997 Campbell winner) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “Selected from an impressive group of semifinalists, they should be extremely proud of their accomplishments, as they have undoubtedly distinguished themselves as some of the best student-athletes in the country. Each of these men is also a leader in his respective community, and we know that they have only begun to reach their potential.”

The NFF National Scholar-Athlete program, launched in 1959, became the first initiative in history to award scholar-athletes postgraduate scholarships for their combined athletic, academic and leadership abilities.

Sullivan of Louisville, MS is the son of Dan and Valerie Sullivan. Sullivan is currently applying to medical school.