Summer fun continues at library

June 13 Snakeman program during the Summer Reading Program at Winston County Library. The kids and Terry Vandeventer (Snakeman) are holding up a 7 foot long blue python.

Children entering first through fifth grades are enjoying the “Build A Better World!” program every Tuesday in June from 2:00 – 3:00. The Snakeman program was part of the Build A better World program.

Children 3-5 are enjoying the “Tiny Titans Storytime” program each Monday in June from 9:30 – 10:30.

Awards day will be Tuesday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m

The “Build A Better World!” teen program includes young adults entering sixth through twelfth grades. These programs are every Monday in June from 2:00 – 3:00.