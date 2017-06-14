Summer Library Program in full swing at Winston County Library

From press reports

The Winston County Library is hosting three different reading programs for children and teens.



Winston County librarian Beth Edwards said the children are having lots of fun.

Children 3-5 are enjoying the “Tiny Titans Storytime” program each Monday in June from 9:30 – 10:30.

Awards day will be Tuesday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m.



Children entering first through fifth grades are enjoying the “Build A Better World!” program every Tuesday in June from 2:00 – 3:00. Magician Dorian LaChance, sponsored by Fair Propane and Gas Company, started the program off on on Tuesday, June 6 at 2:00. The Snakeman, sponsored by The Taylor Group, performed on Tuesday, June 13.



Magician Todd Smith will entertain children on Tuesday, June 20 at 2:00, sponsored by Bennett’s Do-It-Center. Awards Day will be on Tuesday, June 27 from 2:00-3:00. The festivities will include a firetruck spraying water, face painting, sno cones and games. Grand prizes for this reading program will be a $50 Wal-Mart gift card.

In addition, the library will have magician Tommy Terrific perform his “Baseball Magic” show on Wednesday, July 20 from 2:00 – 3:00. All children/teens are invited. This program is sponsored by Fair Propane, Inc. “We have been trying for a few years to get Tommy Terrific here at the library and we’ve finally succeeded this year!” says librarian Beth Edwards.



The “Build A Better World!” teen program includes young adults entering sixth through twelfth grades. These programs are every Monday in June from 2:00 – 3:00. Graphic Artist and Louisville native Andy Children hosted the first event with a “Build Your Own Graphic Novel” workshop on Monday, June 5th.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill hosted the second program on Monday, June 12 and explained the rebuilding process for Louisville and Winston County after the April 28th 2014 Tornado as well as gave an inspiring message.

Ceramist and Louisville Native Susan Clark will hold an arts and crafts workshop for teens on Monday, June 19, sponsored by Polo Custom Products at 2:00. Teen Awards Day/Wet ‘N Wild day will be held on Monday, June 26 from 2:00 – 3:30. The Grand Prize for the Teen Reading Award will also be a $50 Wal-Mart gift card.

Also, on Tuesday, July 11 from 2-3pm, ventriloquist and puppeteer Johnny Lowe will host a free and fun program for all children, sponsored by Rives and Reynolds Lumber Company.

“We are so fortunate to have local businesses sponsor these wonderful programs each year,” said Edwards. “Without them, we would not be able to have the high level of educational and entertaining programming that we offer the children.” “In addition to our corporate sponsors, the Louisville Banker’s Association is providing funding for reading prizes.”

See more photos on page 24 from the Sumemr library program.