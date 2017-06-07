Summertime is perfect time to enjoy outside yard

Submitted

by

Diana Northcutt

Memorial day as a holiday doesn’t have the glit, glamour, or fireworks of the Fourth of July. But, it may have something even better! It is the holiday that screams, “Summer is Love!” Kids are free of school, grills are fired up, and families head o the beach. And, all of we happy grandmas have dirt under our fingernails once again.

The Winston County Master Gardeners’ “Yard of the Month” for June also seems to yell, “Hurray, Summer is Here!”

This yard belongs to Mrs. Jonny Lee Kirkpatrick (Joyce) who lives a 60 Henry Moore avenue. Joyce’s yard is bright, colorful, and quite lovely to look at. Joyce is a native of Louisville who has lived on Henry Moore Ave. for eight years.

She survived the tornado as we all did by praying and hunkering down to hope for the best. She lost all her trees in the yard, as well as patio furniture, benches, and a small bridge. She had to live elsewhere for nine months while her home underwent repairs.

Today Joyce has a variety of radiant flowerbeds that flank her front entrance. These flowers include zinnias, Moss rose, Verbena, Periwinkle, Pentas, and Scaevola. She has a bed with whimsical birdhouses that were painted by her granddaughter. This bed contains a beautiful purple butterfly bush, clematis urine, and ornamental grasses. Joyce also has several roses, crepe myrtles, and assorted shrubs. Visit Joyce’s yard. It feels like flying a kite on a summer day.

Enjoy! Also, remember to take the yard tour on June 10. It is sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Winston County and features the yards listed below:

Cassandra Fulton- 3007 Hwy. 397

Beth McCool- 415 East Main St.

Rebecca Gravett- 830 Poplar Flat Rd.

Door prizes will be given.

See article page 1A of today’s edition.