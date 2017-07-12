From press and staff reports

The city of Louisville held a swearing-in ceremony during a regular first monthly meeting moved up to Monday, July 3 due to the the fourth of July holiday.

The board welcomed a new member to the board while also beginning new terms for four aldermen and Mayor Will Hill.

Louisville Ward 1 resident Drew Massey is the new face on the city council and took the oath to represent the city, as did current aldermen and Mayor.

“I want to thank the voters for electing me and putting their trust in me,” said Massey. He also recongized his wife, children and other family members who supported him throughout the election. He noted that he wore a bowtie in honor of former Ward 1 Alderman Dickie Caperton.

Municipal Judge David Wilson gave the oath to the 6 elected officials. It was the 28th year for Judge Wilson and his 7th time to swear in the city’s elected leaders.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Judy McLeod took her oath office for the 5th time.

“I’m very grateful to work with these aldermen and Mayor,” said McLeod.

Ward 3 Alderwoman Gwenita Mays too her oath of office for the 3 time.

“We have been through a lot and accomplished much. I look forward to working with the board and Drew,” said Mays.

Ward 4 Alderman Eugene Crosby took his oath of office for the 7th time and during the meeting was elected the mayor pro tem for the 12th year in a row.

“It is an honor to serve the people of Louisville and to serve with these board members,” said Crosby.

Alderman at large Francis Ball took her oath of office for the 6th time.

“We have done a lot but have a long way to go,” said Ball.

Mayor Hill took his oath of office for the 3rd time.

“We have had a lot of changes over the last 8 years and have embarked on plans to make Louisville better. If we work hard and work together we can make Louisville even better,” said Mayor Hill.

The agenda and actions of the meeting will be in next week’s journal.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the city board room.