Taylor Machine Works Represents Mississippi

It is not every day that you get a call from the White House. It all began late last Wednesday afternoon. Taylor Machine Works, Inc. (TMW), one of the last American manufacturers of heavy industrial lift trucks, received a call asking if Taylor would like to showcase their products at the White House.

The “Made in America” event that President Trump was hosting on Monday, July 17th, at 3 p.m. EST was having one representative from each state, and TMW was a chosen company. This event was a continuation of Trump’s “Putting America First” campaign. Robert Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of Taylor Machine Works, remarked, “This is a great honor for all of us as the Taylor “Big Red” team, to have one of our forklifts representing our great state of Mississippi. What a great day when our nation’s leaders salute manufacturing and those who do the manufacturing jobs in the USA.”

After being elated and humbled by the experience of being chosen to represent Mississippi, the “Big Red” team began working to make this happen. Luckily, our Taylor dealer, Taylor Northeast, Inc., had a truck being rented just a few blocks away at the Smithsonian. With the help of Taylor Northeast, Inc., our service rep, Barry Rhodes, from our factory direct location in Richmond, VA, Michael Cravens, a previous Taylor employee who is now Chief of Staff for Congressman Gregg Harper, and Spencer Pope, TMW Sales Engineer, the truck was hand polished made ready to move to the White House.

After a trip by the Department of Commerce, going through the White House Security and being checked out by a bomb sniffing canine, the Taylor Forklift was moved directly in front of the White House and parked by “Marine 1”. President Trump viewed the “Big Red” machine along with the other products representing each state before making his speech.

Lex Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Taylor Group of Companies told the news stations during an interview on Monday, “It is important to (US) jobs and our communities for products to be made in America. At the end of the day, if the product is built in America, then it is providing jobs for Americans. That is very important.”

Along with Taylor Machine Works, Inc. celebrating this monumental event at the White House, they are also proudly celebrating 90 years in business. Not only are 3rd and 4th generations of this company now at the helm of management, but also can be found in the Taylor employee workforce. The Taylor company story is symbolic of what the President is trying to revitalize in America.