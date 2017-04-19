The joys of living at Focus Manor in Louisville

By Elmetra Patterson

Susan Allen Woodruff enjoys her living space at Focus Manor.

The kitchens at Focus Manor are spacious and handicap accessible for wheelchairs if needed. Susan doesn’t need hers for a wheelchair and therefore covered the two spaces with curtains and uses the spaces for storage.

The kitchen has plenty cabinets and counter space

Susan is very peaceful living at Focus Manor and she feels very safe there. Her smile confirms that.

The bathrooms at Focus Manor are also handicap accessible and spacious which allows wheelchairs space.

The bedrooms are spacious enough to put a king size bed in them.

Focus Manor has been opened since June 1, 2015. It is a residential facility, for people who are physically handicapped. This facility has 14 large one bedroom apartments. Applicants are not confined to Winston County. They can be from any place in the United States.

The purpose of the newly constructed facility is to provide a safe and secure residence for individuals with a certified physically handicap condition. Individuals living in the facility will be low income and not have the financial resources to obtain their own living location. There will be a sliding fee scale for rental cost. Tenants will be assisted in services from Golden Triangle, which will include meals on wheels, the Department of Human Services and other community service organizations. There is a 2 bedroom apartment for an onsite manager. Other amenities include a meeting room and an office that is opened daily to provide residents service. HUD will be screening the applicants and managing the facility.

Susan is a disabled 56 year old resident. She is one of the first occupants to move into Focus Manor. She has chronic back disease. Susan stated, “I love it here and hope it will be my last place of residence. Pastor George Miller, executive director, is awesome. He is very respectful. I like him a lot. Joyce Roberson, the manager and her husband are very nice also. I highly recommend Focus Manor to anyone who is handicapped. I feel very comfortable and safe living here.” (All photos courtesy of Elmetra Patterson)

Contact Person: Manager, Joyce Roberson, 662.446-9008 or the Executive Director Dr. George Miller.