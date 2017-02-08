‘The Secrets of Orion’ discussed at Rainwater Observatory

Submitted by Edwin Faughn

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free program for this winter season called “The Secrets of Orion!” Edwin Faughn, managing director of Rainwater Observatory, will present this presentation on Friday, February 10, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m..

“The Secrets of Orion” explores one of the most beautiful and recognizable constellations in the winter night sky. Filled with mystery, legend and a wealth of scientific discovery it has been recorded by many ancient cultures and is even mentioned in the Bible. This informative presentation will take us on a journey through this majestic constellation and reveal some of the most breathtaking imagery and astounding discoveries ever recorded in human history!

Edwin Faughn is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has presented hundreds of presentations to diverse groups including but not limited to universities, museums, science centers, schools, churches of most major denominations and other faith based and civic organizations. His original artwork has been featured in and on the covers of numerous international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, Federal Express World Headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition. He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis, Tennessee. His work is now featured on the main KEPLER website of NASA’s AMES RESEARCH CENTER.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of Rainwater’s collection of powerful telescopes. The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy Steak Night at the Council House Café, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 or info@rainwaterobservatory.org. The program is free but donations are always welcome.

Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is an educational ministry of French Camp Academy. This unique facility offers a window into the splendor of the heavens that few around the country or even the world can offer. We provide a variety of programs designed for different groups and organizations including universities, schools, seniors, youth, scouting, civic, churches and other faith based organizations.

