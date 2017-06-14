‘The Sky Is Not the Limit’ Louisville’s Young Aviator

Submitted

Do you know that feeling when your teenager backs down the driveway for the first time holding his or her shiny new drivers licenses?

You think to yourself, have I prepared him for all potential emergencies and all potential hazardous situations! It’s a scary time as a parent, one that will not ever be forgotten! Now imagine that same 16 year old, but you are standing in the grass beside a 1 mile runway!

The sound of a fully throttled engine, and the view of an airplane racing down that runway at nearly 100 miles per hour makes your heart stop! Then up into the sky he goes, all by himself, fading off into the far distance! That’s the feeling that Carol and John Clark experienced as their 16 year old son, Cameron, took off in a Cessna Skylane by himself for the first time back in 2016.



Cameron started his training in 2015 at the age of 15 which by FAA regulations was much too early to get his full blown license. He finished the necessary training to take his first solo flight just a few months into his training but by FAA regulations was forced to wait until his 16th birthday to take his first solo flight.

After months of waiting for that exciting day to hop in that cockpit by himself, on the day of his 16th birthday Cameron took his first solo flight! Friends and family stood along the runway in Starkville as Cameron took that memorable flight. Since that time Cameron continued his training to earn his full Private Pilot license.

The process involved many many hours of flight training including 3 cross country flights, 2 of which had to be solo flights. Extensive Pilot training including areas of risk management, task management, and solid decision making practices to keep everyone safe in the sky. Cameron feels that this training flows over into everyday life helping to make sound, mature decisions in all situations.



There was also a semester of night classes in Jackson followed by an extensive FAA written exam that Cameron had to take in Meridian. Cameron could legally fly an airplane by himself into the nation’s busiest airports before he could legally drive a car by himself to Vowel’s marketplace to buy a loaf of bread. By the time Cameron reached the required age of 17, he had already logged 3 times the required flight hours necessary to complete his license. The next higher level of training that a pilot can earn is called an “Instrument Rating.”

This is not a mandatory rating and only 50% of all general aviation pilots in the air today ever achieve this high level of training and certificate. This certificate allows a pilot to take off with complete overcast skies, fly into the gray clouds, have zero visibility and fly to their destination and land without ever seeing the ground or anything outside the airplane. This level of training involves extensive instrument training, navigation and understand of airplane systems.

This experience would be compared to laying a bed sheet over your car and driving down the road without seeing a thing. During the time Cameron was waiting on his 17th birthday he completed the requirements for this certificate including flight training and another very difficult written instrument test with the FAA. Cameron’s 17th birthday couldn’t get here soon enough for him! His birthday was Friday, May 25, but the FAA designated pilot examiner couldn’t schedule him for his final flight test and oral exam until the following Monday, May 29.

Cameron passed all his test with “flying” colors and is now a fully licensed pilot. He plans to take the Instrument Rating final test before the end of the summer then on to getting his commercial pilot license. So in the future when you board a Delta, United, or Southwest flight and the voice comes over the intercom and says

“This is your Captain speaking” It might just be Louisville’s young aviator Cameron Clark.