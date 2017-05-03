Tigers drop two close games with Resurrection

By Robbie Robertson

The Winston County Journal

Noxapater coach Casey Orr thought before the season that he had a team that could compete for a state championship but knew he had to get by two teams to get there.

The first was rival Nanih Waiya and the second was Resurrection Catholic from Pascagoula.

The Tigers didn’t make it to the Warriors in the postseason as they were eliminated from the playoffs with a pair of losses this past weekend, falling 6-2 and 6-3.

“I thought we had a good season that was highlighted by a win over Nanih Waiya,” Orr said. “While we didn’t meet our ultimate goal of competing for a state championship our seniors have a lot to be proud of. They brought pride and enthusiasm back to the Noxapater baseball program. They certainly left their mark on the program.”

The Tigers finish the season with a 15-9 record and won 10 out of 11 games at one point in the season.

Resurrection Catholic 6, Noxapater 2

The Tigers managed only four hits as Resurrection took the series with a four-run win on Saturday.

Resurrection scored single runs in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings while adding two in the sixth inning. Noxapater scored single runs in the third and fifth innings.

East Central Community College football signee Keonte Daniels drove in both of Noxapater’s runs.

Hunter Johnson got the star for Noxapater and gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out four while being tagged with the loss. Daniels pitched the final inning for Noxapater.

Resurrection 6, Noxapater 3

The Tigers had their chances in the series opener but a four-run sixth innings handed the Eagles the series opening win on Friday night in Pascagoula.

Noxapater scored first with a single run in the top of the first inning and held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth when Resurrection scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers took the lead back in the top of the sixth with two runs and led 3-2. But Resurrection scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held in the seventh to take the victory.

Noxapater had six hits in the contest but committed four errors.

Brandon Kugle led Noxapater with three hits and one RBI while Braden Estes also drove in a run and R.J. Pierce had a hit.

Pierce went the distance for Noxapater, going six innings and striking out six.