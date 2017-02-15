Tree giveaway set for Louisville Feb. 24

The opportunity to get a free tree sapling and some advice on planting will return with this year to Winston County.

A Tree Giveaway will be held as part of the Community Tree Recovery Campaign with the Mississippi forestry commission and MS Urban Forest Council and City of Louisville.

The giveaway is set for Friday, February 24, 2017 from 1:00-5:00 pm(while supplies last) at Louisville Coliseum on 201 Ivy Avenue.

The types of trees availableare eastern redbud, willow oak, sawtooth oak, shumard oak, nuttal oak, and black tupelo gum.

Representatives of the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Soil and Water Conservation District will also be on hand to provide information.

The event is also in celebration of Arbor Day which in Mississippi is Friday, February 10, 2017. February 10-17, 2017 is also Tree Planting Week in Mississippi as designated by Governor Phil Bryant’s Arbor Day or Tree Planting Week Proclamation. Mississippi has observed Arbor Day since 1926 to recognize the importance of trees and forests.

According to the forestry commission, forestry contributes $12.79 billion annually to the state’s economy and more than $20 million toward education through School Trust Land timber sale revenue while employing almost 70,000 people.

A free Mississippi Trees phone app, designed to help identify common trees in the state, is available for iOS and Android phones. It is adapted from the “Mississippi Trees” handbook prepared by the MSU Department of Forestry

On Arbor Day and Tree Planting Week community partners, families, and friends join together to celebrate the benefits of trees and urban forests to recognize the unique beauty and diversity of native trees, which provide a powerful and lasting impression on visitors and lifelong memories for residents. Trees will be planted statewide, creating a lasting legacy for future generations.