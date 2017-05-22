UDC holds monthly meeting

The Winston Guards 2643 chapter UDC finished their yearly meetings with a fun program presented by past Mississippi Division President Celeste Young presenting the program.

Following a wonderful devotional by Chaplin Barbara Pearson the group enjoyed a meal and then the meeting was turned over to Celeste.

Her program was on games played during the 1860’s. She brought copies of the games with her and had members help play them. There were assorted whistles, dolls, rings, jacks, a jews harp that no one could play. As she called out the names of games that were played the members had to give the current names. Children’s games have not changed much in 150 years. Of course there were no electronic games then and children had to entertain themselves in other ways.

She had members Connie Estes, Frances Woodruff, Judy Goodin, and Barbara Pearson play a game of blowing a rolled up piece of doll hair off of a card table. The laughter was wonderful as we went back in time.

We had three members of our Children of the Confederacy join us for the program. They and Celeste’s husband Paul joined in the fun.

Plans are being made for a Cross of Military Service Awards Ceremony to be held later this summer.