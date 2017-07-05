Vote for grant for Friends of Dean Park, Inc before July 7

By Elmetra Patterson

The Friends of Dean Park, Inc. (FODP) have applied for a $15,000 grant to extend its gardening program in the Center Ridge Community on the 3 1/2 acres land that is adjacent to Dean Park.



The first phase of the grant is to get the community to vote to help their chances of winning. You can be from any state or country. Just click on the link below which is Nature’s Path Organic Food Company; proceed to Gardens for Good; look for picture of Dean Park children (on page 3) which is shown in this article and vote.

You will have to enter the letter that is shown and then vote. The voting is now through July 7, 2017.

Let’s win this grant for our county. The winners will be announced in August 2017.

“Thanks to Mary Snow of the Jewel Shoppe, 215 West Main Street, Louisville, MS, for helping to write this grant,” said organizers.