WA set to host 10 summer hoops games Tuesday

By Austin Bishop

Winston County Journal

The first of three days of basketball at the Winston Academy gymnasium is set for this Tuesday.

There will be 10 games in all, involving varsity, junior varsity and junior high boys teams.

WA will be competing in five the of the 10 contests, while Tishomingo County has a team in seven of the games. There is a $5 admission and the concession stand will be open.

The game will consist of a running clock for two 16-minute halves with the clock only stopping in the last minute of the game. Each team will have two timeouts per game.

The action begins at 11 am. with the Winston B team taking on the Tishomingo County junior varsity. At 11:45 a.m. the Winston varsity battles with Tishomingo, while at 12:30 p.m. it is the Starkville junior varsity playing the Tishomingo ninth grade team.

At 1:15 p.m. the Tishomingo varsity is back in action against the J.Z. George varsity, while at 2 pm. it is the Starkville and J.Z. George junior varsity teams squaring off.

The varsity teams of Winston and J.Z. George are se to compete at 2:45, with the Winston and Starkville 7th graders playing at 3:30 p.m. The 4:15 contest is between the WA junior varsity and Tishomingo ninth grade team, while at 5 p.m. the Choctaw County and Tishomingo junior variety teams compete.

The 5:45 p.m. nightcap has the Choctaw County and Tishomingo County varsity squads facing off.

Winston Academy will also host basketball events on June 20 and June 21.