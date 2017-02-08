Warriors roll past rival Noxapater

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

Following a heartbreaking loss in the girls’ contest, Nanih Waiya fans were longing for something good to happen on Senior Night against rival Noxapater.

It didn’t take long to make that happen.

Although the host Warriors didn’t pull away until the third quarter, they never trailed in defeating the visiting Tigers 60-43 in a division matchup.

The win lifted Nanih Waiya to 7-10 on the season, while the Lady Warriors fell to 5-14 with a 44-43 loss.

Earlier in the week, Nanih Waiya was swept against West Lowndes, losing 47-39 in the girls’ game and 75-36 in the boys’ game.

In the big win over Noxapater on Friday, the Warriors led 14-7 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime.

The Tigers pulled within two on a couple of occasions early in the third and were down just 31-28 after a free throw with 5:13 on the clock.

But in the next 2 minutes, 37 seconds, Noxapater was whistled for two technical fouls and Nanih Waiya responded with a 13-2 run. Bryce Stanton capped the spurt with a big 3-pointer that gave the Warriors a 44-30 advantage.

Stanton finished with 13 points and was one of three Warriors in double figures. Chris Smith scored a game-high 21 points, while Isaac Eiland scored 14 — 11 of them in the decisive third quarter.

In the loss to West Lowndes earlier in the week, Nanih Waiya got eight points apiece from Stanton, Smith, Deon Hickman and Karicous Neal. The Warriors trailed 40-25 at halftime after West Lowndes erupted for 27 second-quarter points. A dozen different players scored for the Panthers.

In the Senior Night girls’ game, Nanih Waiya seemed to be in control, building leads of 12-9 after one quarter and 23-17 at halftime.

The Lady Warriors pushed that advantage to as may as nine in the third quarter, but Noxapater put together a big rally in the fourth.

There, the Lady Tigers scored eight straight points to take a 34-33 lead. A putback from Hanna Higginbotham put Nanih Waiya back on top with 5:05 left, and the seesaw battle was on.

An old-fashioned three-point play from Hope Thames and a 3-pointer from Essence Stricklin had Nanih Waiya up 41-38 with 1:58 remaining.

Noxapater scored the next five points to go up 43-41, then Thames answered with two free throws to tie it with 28.7 seconds left. The Lady Tigers won it with a single free throw with 2.5 seconds remaining, and all Nanih Waiya could muster at the buzzer was a three-quarter court heave.

Thames led the Lady Warriors with 16 points, while Stricklin scored nine and Higginbotham six. Nanih Waiya fought foul trouble the entire contest, at one time having five players on the floor with four fouls and eventually losing Thames to a fifth.

In Tuesday’s game against West Lowndes, the Lady Warriors fell behind 23-6 in the first quarter and played catch up the rest of the way.

Thames scored 17 points and Stricklin had 14 in that loss.

Nanih Waiya will wrap up the regular season this week, as both squads were to go to Sebastopol on Monday and then visit West Lowndes on Thursday.

Next week, they’ll take part in the Region 6-1A Tournament at Leake County as the postseason begins.