Warriors steamroll way past Stringer

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

Nanih Waiya has enjoyed some competitive postseason baseball contests with Stringer in recent seasons. That was not the case in 2017, however.

The well-rested Warriors, after an off week that included a first-round bye in the playoffs, whipped Stringer twice via the run rule last week to easily sweep their best-of-three, second-round series in the MHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.

Nanih Waiya won 18-4 at home on Friday and 14-3 at Stringer on Saturday to improve to 22-2 on the year.

The Warriors will face either Bogue Chitto or French Camp Academy in the third round of the playoffs later this week. Those teams split the first two games of their best-of-three series and were scheduled to play the decisive game Monday.

Nanih Waiya will take on the winner in a South State semifinal series that begins either Thursday or Friday.

Last week, the Warriors ripped 29 base hits in two games.

At home on Friday, Nanih Waiya scored three times in the bottom of the second inning to snap a 4-4 tie, then busted it wide open with nine runs in the fourth.

Dalton Luke was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Coley Taylor was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI to lead the way.

Bryce Stanton added two hits, three runs and three RBIs; Roper Ball had two hits, three runs and an RBI; and austin Richardson was 2-for-3 with a run.

Brady Jones doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice; Chris Smith doubled, scored twice and had one RBI; Shia Moore singled and drove in one; Ben Cumberland scored twice and drove in one; and Jake Kight also had an RBI.

Jones got the pitching win, going all five innings and striking out three. He scattered seven hits and allowed three earned runs.

On Saturday, Nanih Waiya was down 2-0 at Stringer before going off for eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and six more in the fifth.

This time, the Warriors did most of their damage with a pair of grand-slam home runs.

Cumberland was 4-for-4 with a grand-slam homer and a double, three runs and four RBIs while Smith also hit a grand-slam home run.

Stanton had a single, double and a run; Jones added two hits, a run and two RBIs; Richardson was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI; and Kight was also 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Taylor singled, scored twice and drove in one; while Luke had a pair of runs scored and one RBI.

Cumberland was the complete-game winner on the hill, striking out five and allowing only four hits and one earned run.