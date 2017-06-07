Winston Academy awarded its students at May 1 ceremony.

The welcome was given by Mr. Rigby. The invocation was given by Student Body President, Clay Mercer.

Academic Awards included: English award given to Tyler Sloan; Fortnightly Club English Award given to Tyler Sloan; Mathematics award given to Madison Dempsey; Science award given to Madison Dempsey; Social Studies/History award given to Clay Mercer; French award given to Hunter Sanders; Woodman of the World History Award given to Kaleigh Allen; Spanish award given to Madison Dempsey; DAR Good Citizen award given to Clay Mercer; WA Scholar Athletes were Tyler Sloan and Madison Dempsey; Wendy’s Heisman School Winners were Clark Graham and Ashley Malone; Bridgebuilders Scholarship awarded to Madison Dempsey; Mississippi Scholar Scholarship awarded to Tyler Sloan and Christopher Baker; Star Student and Teacher were Landis Llewelyn and Penny Llewelyn; WA Citizenship Awards given to Christopher Baker, Iris Keen, and James Clay Mask, Madden Gray, and Mary Morgan Clark; Hall of Fame awards given to Christopher Baker, Madison Dempsey, Clark Graham, Marla Hudson, Iris Keen, Fields Major, Tyler Sloan, Dakota Morgan, and James Clay Mask; American Legion Scholarship awarded tp Ashley Malone; Battle of the Bulge Scholarship awarded to Ashley Malone; Farm Bureau Scholarship awarded to Landis Llewelyn; Winston County Youth Association Scholarship awarded to Clark Graham; Everyday Hero Scholarship awarded to James Clay Mask; McReynolds Orthodontics Scholarship awarded to Madison Dempsey; NWTF Scholarship awarded to Isaac Keen and Clark Graham; Ride for Carmen Scholarship awarded to Austin Blaine and Peyton Allen; Yates Company Scholarship awarded to Peyton Allen; DYW Scholarships awarded to Marla Hudson and Iris Keen; Whimsical Wicks Candle Co. Scholarship awarded to Mary Morgan Clark; Dan’s Discount Drugs Scholarship awarded to Mary Morgan Clark; Rotary Club Scholarship awarded to Nick Hogue and Clark Graham; Andy Woods Memorial Scholarship awarded to Christopher Baker; True Patriot Award awarded to Dakota Morgan; University of Mississippi scholarship awarded to Landis Llewelyn; East Mississippi Community College scholarship awarded to Dakota Dempsey; Holmes Community College scholarship awarded to Tyler Sloan.

Winston Academy’s 2017 Salutatorian was Madison Dempsey. Madison is the daughter of Justin and Paula Dempsey. While attending Winston Academy, Madison was a member of the Honor Society, the Student Council serving as a representative, the gazette staff, and the yearbook staff. She was also the Varsity cheer captain, a basketball player, and a member of the track team. She received the Math Award, Science Award, Spanish Award, and the Scholar Athlete 2017 Award. She was a Mississippi Scholar and an Honor Student. She was also a member of the Hall of Fame. She received the Bridge Builder Scholarship and the McReynolds Scholarship. She will attend East Central Community College in the fall of 2017 receiving the ACT scholarship, Salutatorian scholarship, and Presidential scholarship. She will also be a member of the dance team at East Central, the Centralettes. She plans to get a degree in dental hygiene, and then continue her education in dental school.

Winston Academy’s 2017 Valedictorian was Tyler Sloan. Tyler is the son of Anthony and Crystal Sloan. While attending Winston, Tyler was a member of the Honor Society, Student Body Representative and was a member of the varsity football team. He was selected as a member of the Hall of Fame, Scholar Athlete of 2017, received the Fortnightly Club English Award and the MS Scholars Scholarship. He will attend Holmes Community College receiving the President’s ACT Scholarship. He then plans to complete his education at Mississippi State University pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Closing remarks were given by Mr. Rigby.