Winston County Master Gardeners Yard of the Month for July

Submitted by Johnna Williamson

Driving down Ball Drive is always a treat especially during the spring and summer months. Every yard is well kept and beautifully landscaped.

The Yard of the Month for July is located at 364 Ball Drive and belongs to Dr. Yvonne McNeill. She taught school for forty-five years and grdening was her “therapy” after work. Her favorite flower is “the one that’s blooming now.” Dr. McNeill became interested in gardening through her mother who grew mostly canna lilys and shasta daisies at the old home place.



The unusual, umbrella shaped trees flanking the driveway are weeping mullberry trees. Several daylilys fill out the driveway plantings.

A white lamppost illuminates the parking area and plantings of dwarf nandina, cone flowers and Knock Out roses lead to the front steps. Raised beds in the front of the house contain huge camellias and neatly trimmed hedges. Camellias also flank the large bay window to the right of the front door along with corner plantings of hydrangea and loropetalum.



A white picket fence along the back of the propety anchors a flower bed that is a profusion of color containing canna lilys, daylilys, Asiatic lilys, lantana, purple cone flowers, Knock Out roses, clover, phlox, camellias and Stokes Aster. A welcoming patio with a sitting area behind the house is shaded by three big crepe myrtles. Several pots add color and interest to this area. The various pots are planted with caladium, ivy, coleus and impatiens. Marigolds, orange Asiatic lilys and petunias are growing in the sunny parts of the patio. All are welcome to come visit this garden and enjoy the color and variety found there.

Tour a success

The Winston County Master Gardeners Association 3rd Annual Garden Tour with three spectacular gardens all in Louisville on June 10 gained a good crowd and was a great success.

The group awarded 3 prizes Prizes: 1st – a 5’ cypress swing—2nd – a 3’ child’s metal bench—3rd – a tub of garden supplies.



Marie Shaw, a member of the Town and Country Garden club won first place; Babs Fulton, Louisville City Clerk won second place and Julie Hughes Choctaw County MSU extension agent won third place.