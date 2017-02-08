Winston teams prep for division tourney

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

The postseason has arrived for the basketball teams at Winston Academy.

Both the fourth-seeded Patriots and No. 2 seed Lady Patriots were slated to open play in the MAIS District 2-AAA Tournament at Leake Academy with semifinal contests on Thursday afternoon.

Winston’s girls were set to do battle with the No. 3 seeded Starkville Academy girls at 4 p.m. A win sends them into the championship game on Saturday at approximately 4:30, while a loss means the Lady Pats play in the 2 p.m. consolation game Saturday.

Winston’s boys were to take the floor Thursday at 5:30 against top-seeded Starkville. The Patriots will play in either the 3:15 p.m. consolation game or the 5:45 p.m. championship game Saturday.

All four seeds will advance to the MAIS Class AAA North State Tournament the week of Feb. 13. It will also be held at Leake Academy, while the Class AAA State Tournament runs the week of Feb. 20 at Kirk Academy in Grenada.

The Lady Patriots entered this week with a record of 24-6 overall and 4-2 in district play, while the Patriots were 13-17 overall and 0-6 in league play. Both squads were to visit Hillcrest Christian on Monday in their regular-season finale.

Last week, the Patriots fell 59-40 to Lamar School on Monday before dropping a 68-40 decision in district play to Heritage Academy last Tuesday. Last Friday night, the pats fell 72-64 at Pillow Academy.

Winston’s girls dropped a 61-33 decision to Lamar in Meridian before topping Heritage Academy last Tuesday for a Senior Night victory. The Lady Pats lost 53-31 at Pillow on Friday night after digging a double-digit hole in the first half.