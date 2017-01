Winston teams take 3-of-4 in Columbus tourney

By Rocky Higginbotham

Winston County Journal

Winston Academy’s basketball teams ventured to Columbus for a little holiday tournament action last week and brought home a trio of wins.

Playing in the Columbus Christian Academy Christmas Invitational, Winston’s girls ran their record to 17-2 on the year by defeating a pair of MHSAA schools. The Lady Patriots topped Nettleton 45-35 last Tuesday, then knocked off Hatley 42-31 on Thursday.

Winston’s boys, meanwhile, used a big second-half effort to knock off Winona Christian School 60-36 last Tuesday before dropping a 70-67 decision to Smithville on Thursday. The Patriots are now 10-9 on the season.

Neither Winston team is scheduled to play this week, but they’ll open MAIS District 2-AAA play next week when they go to Heritage Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

WA is also scheduled to visit Central Academy Thursday (Jan. 12) and go to Starkville Academy Friday (Jan. 13) next week.

Even though the Patriots fell to Smithville last Thursday in the CCA tourney, it might be a game which helps Winston as the season goes along.

That’s because the Patriots fell behind the hot-shooting Seminoles 29-11 early, then rallied behind some hot shooting from Fields Major to trim that deficit to 34-32 at halftime.

It was a seesaw battle afterward, with Major hitting an NBA-range 3-pointer with 1:15 left to put Winston ahead 67-66.

But Smithville’s Payton Blair answered that shot with a contested floater at the other end that put the Seminoles ahead for good and Winston could not score again.

Major, who had 12 points in the second quarter alone, finished with 22 to lead Winston.

In their first game last week, the Patriots were sluggish early against Winona Christian School. Winston had beaten the Stars rather easily twice already this season, but trailed 19-17 at halftime last Tuesday.

“We played our worst half of the year and then followed it by playing one of our best halves of the year,” Winston coach Justin Childs said.

Winston outscored Winona 43-17 in the second half. The Patriots got 21 points and nine rebounds from Nick Hogue and 16 points from Major.

Sports Schedules

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Eupora at Choctaw County

Prep Soccer

TBA — Miss. Math School at Neshoba Central

TBA — Philadelphia at Choctaw Central

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Meridian

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Hinds

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — J.Z. George at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Louisville at Kosciusko

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Union

6 p.m. — Ethel at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Forest at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Columbia Academy

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Lanier

6 p.m. — Calhoun Academy at Kemper Academy

6 p.m. — Holly Springs at Kemper County

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Junior College Basketball

2/4 p.m. — Southern University-Shreveport at Holmes

Prep Soccer

TBA — Math School at Philadelphia

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Sebastopol

Prep Soccer

TBA — St. Andrews at Philadelphia

Junior College Basketball

6/8 p.m. — Baton Rouge CC at Holmes

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Leake Central at Louisville

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Heritage

6 p.m. — Leake County at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Calhoun City at Eupora

6 p.m. — East Webster at Bruce

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Kemper County

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Choctaw Central

6 p.m. — Heidelberg at Union

6 p.m. — Jackson Victors at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Ridgeland at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Central Academy

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at EMCC

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Central Academy

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Meridian

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Lamar School

Prep Soccer

TBA — Choctaw Central at Math School

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Meridian at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Coahoma

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Mississippi Delta

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Louisville at Noxubee

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Starkville Academy

6 p.m. — Vardaman at East Webster

6 p.m. — French Camp at McAdams

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Choctaw Central

6 p.m. — Union at Enterprise

6 p.m. — Heritage at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Vicksburg at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Kemper County

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Prep Basketball

TBA — Philadelphia Invitational (Choctaw Central boys)

11 a.m. — East Webster vs. Hickory Flat in North Pontotoc Shootout

2 pm — Noxapater at Pisgah

4 p.m. — Leake Academy at Simpson

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — West Lowndes at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Caledonia at Louisville

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Winston Academy

6 p.m. — French Camp at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Eupora at Bruce

6 p.m. — Winona at East Webster

6 p.m. — Forest at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Union at Clarkdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Choctaw Central

6 p.m. — Starkville Christian at Kemper Academy

Prep Soccer

TBA — Germantown at Neshoba Central

TBA — Choctaw Central at Southeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5/7 p.m. — Holmes at Northwest Mississippi

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Mississippi Gulf Coast

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Northeast Mississippi

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Starkville Christian

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Wayne Academy at Kemper Academy

Prep Soccer

TBA — Philadelphia at Southeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Co-Lin at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Northeast Mississippi at Holmes

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Leake County at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Louisville at Houston

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol

6 p.m. — Eupora at Winona

6 p.m. — East Webster at Okolona

6 p.m. — Durant at French Camp

6 p.m. — Union at Bay Springs

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Starkville Academy

6 pm. — Choctaw Central at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Ridgeland

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Calhoun Academy

6 p.m. — Forest at Kemper County

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Prep Basketball

TBA — Mid-Mississippi Challenge (Choctaw County boys, Choctaw County girls; Eupora girls, East Webster girls, Choctaw Central girls)

3 p.m. — Lamar School at Winston Academy

3 p.m. — Leake Academy at East Rankin

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Newton County

MONDAY, JAN. 23

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Pearl River

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Arkansas State Mid-South

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Sebastopol at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Kosciusko at Louisville

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Leake County

6 p.m — East Webster at Eupora

6 p.m. — French Camp at Ethel

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Newton at Union

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Forest

6 p.m. — Lanier at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Lamar School at Kemper Academy

THURSDAY JAN. 26

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Hebron Christian

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Jones at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Itawamba at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Coahoma

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Leake County

6 p.m. — Noxubee at Louisville

6 p.m. — Starkville Academy at Winston Academy

6 p.m. — Winona Eupora

6 p.m. — Okolona at East Webster

6 p.m. — McAdams at French Camp

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Union at Heidelberg

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Heritage

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Vicksburg

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Prep Basketball

TBA — New Albany Classic (Choctaw Central girls entered)

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Nanih Waiya

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Lamar School

6 p.m. — Benton Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Central Academy at Kemper Academy

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Hinds

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Holmes

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Louisville at Leake Central

6 p.m. — Heritage Academy at Winston Academy

6 p.m. — West Lowndes at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Eupora at Okolona

6 p.m. — East Webster at Calhoun City

6 p.m. — French Camp at Montgomery County

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Forest

6 p.m. — Enterprise at Union

6 p.m. — Starkville Academy at Louisville

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Southeast Lauderdale

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Eupora at Vardaman

6 p.m. — Hebron Christian at Kemper Academy

Junior College Basketball

5/7 p.m. — EMCC at Northwest Mississippi

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Southwest Mississippi at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Itawamba

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Houston at Louisville

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Pillow

6 p.m. — Bruce at Eupora

6 p.m. — East Webster at Winona

6 p.m. — Ethel at French Camp

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Forest

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Clarkdale at Union

6 p.m. — Oak Hill Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Kemper County

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Petal

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — East Webster at Kirk Academy

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol

6 p.m. — Jackson Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Demopolis at Neshoba Central

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Meridian

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Coahoma at EMCC

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at West Lowndes

6 p.m. — Louisville at Caledonia

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Hillcrest Christian

6 p.m. — Eupora at Calhoun City

6 p.m. — Bruce at East Webster

6 p.m. — French Camp at Durant

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Bay Springs at Union

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Forest

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Montgomery County at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Northeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Mississippi Gulf Coast at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Northeast Mississippi at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Northwest Mississippi at Holmes

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — West Lauderdale at Louisville

6 p.m. — Noxapater at French Camp

6 p.m. — Eupora at East Webster

6 p.m. — Union at Newton

6 p.m. — Forest at Choctaw Central

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Northeast Mississippi

6/8 p.m. — East Central at Co-Lin

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Pearl River at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Jones

6/8 p.m. — EMCC at Itawamba

6/8 p.m. — Coahoma at Holmes

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Hinds

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Holmes at EMCC