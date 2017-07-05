Woman with local ties honored in Greenville

Submitted

Mississippi’s very own “Hope Guru” was honored in Greenville last week by having June 20, decreed by the city’s mayor, Errick D. Simmons, as “Germany Kent” Day.



The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Theta Omega Chapter and Les Modernettes Social Club co-hosted a homecoming celebration event for multi-talented Greenville native Germany Kent. The community came out to honor the Mississippi native in a very big way.

Dozens of supporters gathered at the William Alexander Percy Memorial Library in Greenville to recognize the hometown celebrity. The event was a public acknowledgement of the many successes Kent has had in her distinguished career.

Several organizations and the City of Greenville recognized the acclaimed author for her many notable professional achievements and humanitarian work. Kent, known to many locals by her birth name Evelyn LaShawn Palmer, was showered with gifts and awards.

The beloved hometown influential media personality, who is an actress, producer, hope guru, entertainment journalist, social activist and philanthropist, was given one of the highest honors bestowed upon a civilian when she was awarded her own day.

June 20, 2017, was proclaimed as “Germany Kent Day” by the City of Greenville and Kent was recognized by several organizations. The Honorable Mayor Errick D. Simmons presented the proclamation on behalf of the city.

During the celebration, Kent received a “Lifetime Community Service Award” from the Eta Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which was presented by the Chapter’s president Mary Hardy.

The prestigious Les Modernettes Social Club honored Kent with a “Legacy Award” presented by Betty Coleman. Kent’s late grandmother, Evelyn R. Palmer, was one of the original founders of the organization. Les Modernettes president Dr. Elmertha Burton was in attendance, as well as other elected city officials and community leaders.

Kent was recently honored with a “Global Philanthropy Award” from Empower Magazine and in recent weeks, was named the “Humanitarian of the Year” recipient by the Kidz Rock Awards.

Kent has ties to the local area. She has family and friends in Noxapater and Philadelphia. Her mother, Lula Lampley Palmer, graduated from Camile Street High School in 1967 and she has several relatives nearby.