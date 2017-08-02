World Breastfeeding Week 2017 to be recognized

From press reports

In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week 2017, Louisville area residents are invited to stop by the Winston County Library and pick up a free copy of the book Your Guide to Breastfeeding, published by The Office on Women’s Health. Providing our friends and family members with educational information about breastfeeding is a great way to show our support.

Support is what World Breastfeeding Week is all about – namely the encouragement, protection, and support of breastfeeding mothers across the world. More information on breastfeeding and breastfeeding support can be found at our library display, and you are encouraged to take the pamphlets and information sheets that will be provided.

This year’s theme is Sustaining Breastfeeding Together. Organizations around the world are called to ban together to raise awareness of the roll breastfeeding plays in the well-being of humanity.

Area events include:

Friday, Aug. 4th – OCH Regional Medical Center – luncheon (11:30 am – 1 pm)

Saturday, Aug. 5th – Live, Love, and Latch! – 929 Coffee Bar (10:30 am – noon) S’ville

Tuesday, Aug. 8th – OCH Mother to Mother – 5:30 pm – OCH Regional Medical Center

Friday, Aug. 11th – LLL monthly meeting – 11am – Sportsplex, S’ville

Monday, Aug. 14th – LLL monthly meeting – 10:30 am – WIC Food Center, Columbus

Friday, Aug. 18th – East MS Breastfeeding Coalition – noon-1:30 pm – OCH Regional Medical Center

Thursday, Aug. 24th – LLL meeting on Extended Nursing – 6pm, Emerson Family Center, S’ville

Saturday, Aug. 26th – LLL monthly meeting – noon, Coop Extension Office, Louisville

Wednesday, Aug. 30th – LLL meeting on Breastfeeding & Working/in School – 11:30am – 1pm – Barnes & Noble, MSU campus

Thursday, Aug. 31st – LLL monthly meeting – 6pm, NMMC Wellness Center, West Point

Please check out the local La Leche League meetings the 4th Sat. of every month at the Cooperative Extension Office 460 Vance St. from 12-1. Lunch and a lending library is provided. La Leche League is a volunteer organization of mother-to-mother support that gives information, encouragement, & support. Contact a leader for more information. In Louisville call Bonnie 662-773-3911 or text 662-803-6307. In Columbus: Jennifer B 662-416-6586. In Starkville: Nadia 662-701-7473; Dorothy 662-341-1132; Keela 601-405-9443; Mandi 662-791-1663; Jennifer C 662-324-1598. In West Point: Joedee 662-295-8786