Young scores well on rodeo circuit

Blake Young of Nanih Waiya recently traveled to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to compete in the Miniature Rodeo Association (MRA) World Finals. Blake rode two out of three of his bulls while there to finish 4th in the world in Senior Bull riding. In the first round Blake tied for 4th with 70 points and won the 2nd round with a 74. He went into the semi- final round in the 2nd place position, but did not make the buzzer in that round. Blake joined the MRA this summer and has traveled from Mississippi, Missouri and Alabama to qualify for the MRA World Finals.

Blake, a freshman at Nanih Waiya, is the 14 year old son of Peanut and Penny Young who began riding bulls at the age of 10. In the past 4 years, he has won several state championships in steer and junior bull riding and has also competed at the national and world level where he has finished in the top 10 for the past 3 years. Blake’s highest honor, so far, is winning Reserve World Champion in Junior Bull riding at the National Little Britches Finals during the 2016 year. Blake is a member of several associations that include, Mid-South Little Britches, Southern Youth Barrels and Bulls, BR. INK, MRA, and Calvary Rodeo.

Blake attributes his success in bull riding, first and foremost, to God for giving him the talent and ability and secondly, to long hours practicing on his bull barrels and hitting the weight room as much as possible. Blake said that he is blessed beyond measure to be living his dream of bull riding at the national and world level. He also wants to take this opportunity to thank everyone that follows his journey and consistently prays for his safety, both on and off the bulls!!!