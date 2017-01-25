Youth recognized in Year-End awards

Local youth Julius and Robert Culwell spent 2016 on the road showing their four palomino horses at 15 different Palomino Horse Breeders of America Association (PHBA) recognized horses shows across nine different states including going to PHBA Youth Worlds in Tunica, Mississippi and Color Breed Congress in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After finishing the horse show season younger brother, Robert, in his final year in the 5-9 year old division won a total of five Top Ten class titles including Championship and Reserve Championship awards in trail showing two of his horses, Famous N Fancy and Hollywood NV Me.

He was also recognized with a Superior Award in the 5-9 year old division in trail with his other horse How D My Valentine. To prepare for moving up into the next age group, Robert spent part of the show season competing against the older kids where he ended up winning a year-end Reserve Championship award in showmanship in the 13 & under division with his horse Famous N Fancy.

As for overall division titles, Robert was the only youth in his division that was able to get three of his horses named Top Ten overall in the PHBA 5-9 year old division. As for the older brother, Julius, along with showing in the youth division, it was his first year showing in the open/adult division. He won a total of twenty eight PHBA 13 and under Top Ten class titles and twelve PHBA open Top Ten class titles.

These class titles included six Championships and five Reserve Championships in PHBA 13 and under division and three Championships in the PHBA open division.

He was also recognized with a Superior Award in the 18 and under division in Barrel Racing with his horse How D My Valentine and in Flag Races with two horses, How D My Valentine and Authentic Detail. As for overall division titles, Julius was the only youth in his division that was able to get four horses named Top Ten overall in the PHBA 13 and under division including first and second place awards with two of his horses, How D My Valentine and Authentic Detail, respectively. In the open division, Julius competed against adults and was able to place two of his horses in the Top Performance Horse standings, placing 8th with Authentic Detail and 1st with How D My Valentine.

His success overall in the show arena this year in the open division with his horse How D My Valentine led to this team winning the title Top Palomino for 2016. Julius and How D My Valentine will be recognized this March at the PHBA National Convention in Tulsa, Oklahoma.